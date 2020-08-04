Maharashtra's total COVID-19 count crosses 4.5 lakh

Women wait to tie 'rakhi' (sacred thread) to frontline workers which fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, during the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

With 8,968 fresh cases, Maharashtra's total COVID-19 count crossed 4.5 lakh cases on Monday, while more than 10,000 patients were discharged. In Mumbai, while there were less than 1,000 new cases, P North (Malad) became the second ward to have more than 7,000 cases.

State health department officials said that a significant drop was seen in Pune's daily count, as it reported 1,027 cases followed by Mumbai with 970 cases. Other districts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region also reported fewer cases including Ulhasnagar with 54 cases and Bhiwandi with 23 cases. Districts like Thane, however, continued to report more than 400 cases.

State recovery rate is 63.76%

The state's recovery rate now stands at 63.76 per cent while Mumbai's recovery rate continues to be 76 per cent. There are 1.47 lakh patients who are currently being treated and while 10,221 patients were discharged in the state, in Mumbai, 1,790 patients were discharged after a full recovery. The doubling rate of the city now stands steady at 78 days.

State mortality rate is 3.52%

There were 266 COVID-related deaths reported in the state and Nagpur led with 50 deaths followed by Pune with 47 deaths and Mumbai with 46 deaths.

In other districts, 13 deaths were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad, 10 in Thane, nine each in Kolhapur and Sangli, seven each in Navi Mumbai and Latur, six each in Jalgaon and Nashik, five each in Solapur and Nanded, four each in Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayandar and Nandurbar, three each in Vasai-Virar, Raigad and Aurangabad, two each in Kalyan-Dombivali, Bhiwandi, Panvel, Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Akola, Amravati and Yavatmal and one each in Dhule, Satara, Jalna, Osmanabad, Beed and Washim. Three other deaths involved residents of another state. The state's mortality rate stands at 3.52 per cent.

City's overall growth rate is 0.89 %

Civic officials said that among the 46 deaths in the city, 23 patients were suffering from other ailments and 30 deaths involved senior citizens. The city's overall growth rate now stands at 0.89 per cent and 10 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average led by D ward with 1.6 per cent. Now, K East and P North ward both have more than 7,000 cases each while four wards have more than 6,000 cases and five wards have more than 5,000 cases.

G North ward continued to be third highest as fresh cases in the residential areas continued to be reported, including 12 cases from Dharavi, 41 from Dadar and 29 from Mahim.

