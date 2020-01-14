Search

Statue of Unity finds place in '8 Wonders of SCO'

Published: Jan 14, 2020, 10:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The 'Statue of Unity', the world's tallest statue, is a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India's first home minister as well as deputy prime minister.

The 182-meter tall Statue of Unity in Gujarat has been included in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's '8 Wonders of SCO' list, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar appreciated the SCO's efforts towards promoting tourism among member nations and asserted that the statue's inclusion in the list will "surely serve as an inspiration".

"Appreciated the #SCO's efforts to promote tourism among member states. The "8 Wonders of SCO", which includes the #StatueofUnity, will surely serve as an inspiration," Jaishankar tweeted.

Twitterati also took to the micro-blogging site to take pride in the news.

(with inputs from ANI)

