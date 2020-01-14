Statue of Unity finds place in '8 Wonders of SCO'

The 182-meter tall Statue of Unity in Gujarat has been included in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's '8 Wonders of SCO' list, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar appreciated the SCO's efforts towards promoting tourism among member nations and asserted that the statue's inclusion in the list will "surely serve as an inspiration".

Appreciated the #SCO’s efforts to promote tourism among member states. The “8 Wonders of SCO”, which includes the #StatueofUnity , will surely serve as an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/nmTbz6qIFg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 13, 2020

The Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, is a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India's first home minister as well as deputy prime minister. It was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.

Twitterati also took to the micro-blogging site to take pride in the news.

Highly admirable of the SCO’s efforts to promote the tourism destinations. The magnificent “Statue of Unity” @souindia is listed in “8 wonders of SCO” serving natural beauty of Narmada with majestic statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a tourism spot. pic.twitter.com/T2n4nXmFqm — Amit Thaker (@AmitThakerBJP) January 13, 2020

Appreciated the #SCO’s efforts to promote tourism among member states. The “8 Wonders of SCO”, which includes the #StatueofUnity , will surely serve as an inspiration. #StatueofUnity#sardarvallabhbhaipatel pic.twitter.com/HGlwvQouOx — Dhruvil Gajjar (@meggi_07) January 13, 2020

Congratulations to the entire team of #StatueOfUnity on achieving this remarkable feat!



Real tribute to the unsung hero of Indian history, who strived to transform the system & united entire India. https://t.co/YfhUoujFvV — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 13, 2020

(with inputs from ANI)

