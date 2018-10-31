Statue of Unity: Interesting facts about the world's tallest statue

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday inaugurated the Statue of Unity and dedicated it to the nation. Interesting facts about the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

The Statue Of Unity is the world's tallest statue standing at 182 metres. All Pics/ AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity on October 31, 2018, on the occasion of 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Prime Minister dedicated the statue to the nation and said that the monument will be a reminder about the courage of a man who thwarted efforts to disintegrate India.



Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated the 182-metre-high (600-foot-high) "Statue Of Unity", which is a tribute to independence icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Apart from Prime Minister Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah were also present at the event in Sadhu Bet, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district.

Indian construction workers are seen at the plimth structure the "Statue Of Unity"

The imposing 182-metre statue of unity is believed to be the tallest in the world. We bring you interesting facts about the Sardar Patel monument:



Indian policemen stand guard near the "Statue Of Unity", the world's tallest statue dedicated to Indian independence leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

The 182-metre imposing monument is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US and is built on an islet, Sadhu Bet, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district.

The total project cost is estimated to be Rs. 2,989 crore.

The statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake.

It has been built using over 70,000 tonnes of cement, 18,500 tonnes of reinforcement steel, 6,000 tonnes of structural steel and 1,700 metric tonnes of bronze, which was used for the outer cladding of the structure.

The Statue of Unity will be able to withstand wind speeds of up to 180 km and also an earthquake of up to 6.5 in richter scale.

A viewing gallery has been created at a height of 135 metres inside the statue to enable tourists to have a view of the dam and nearby mountain ranges.

The Gujarat government will build a highway for tourists to reach the statue from Kevadia town.

