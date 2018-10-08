Stay away from drugs, Milkha Singh advises youths

national

Milkha Singh addressed the participants and said it is a most-cherished moment for him when Indian athletes win medals at the international level for the country

Milkha Singh

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh on Sunday advised the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to keep away from drugs and concentrate on sports to win laurels for themselves and the nation.

"My message to the youth is to keep away from drugs, which only brings one close to the death," Singh, also known as the flying Sikh, told reporters after flagging off Tawi Marathon which was held to spread awareness against drug use at Gulshan Ground here.

Hundreds of school students and youths took part in the six-km marathon, organised by NGO Sudesh Ram Krishan Charitable Trust with the theme 'run for drugs-free India'. The Padma Shri awardee asked the youth to concentrate on sports and work hard to achieve glory for themselves and the nation.

"If you concentrate on sports, you will stay away from drugs. This menace has ruined families and even brought a bad name to the country at the international level after sports persons were tested positive in the past," he said. Earlier, he addressed the participants and said it is a most-cherished moment for him when Indian athletes win medals at the international level for the country.

