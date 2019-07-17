Stay dehydrated

food

Aesthetics, sustainability and longer shelf life are urging city mixologists to use parched fruits rather than fresh ones, in drinks. Pick your poison from this list

Southern sunrise

Apart from being sustainable and alluring, dehydrating fruits help keep pests at bay, which fresh fruits are likely to attract more easily. "They're easy to transport as well," adds Aditya Wanwari, co-founder and mixologist at a modern Indian restaurant. A drink inspired by South Indian flavours, thangabali (R400) makes use of curry-leaf-infused tequila and orange juice, served in a salt-rimmed glass, with a wedge of dehydrated orange.

At Shor, Shop 123, Sujata, Santacruz West.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 26600423

Fruity fresh

The detox tea (R145) at this health café is made with dehydrated pomegranate and orange peels, which are brewed with fresh mint and ginger. Speaking about the trend, chef Arina Suchde, its creator, tells us, "It started catching on a couple of years back when the demand for non-preservative and healthier food options started rising. It is a good option in terms of stocking up on fruits that are seasonal." The drink, which is soothing and good for the heart, stomach and a sore throat, is part of Suchde's zero-waste menu for the eatery.

At The Pantry, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Time 8.30 am to 11.30 pm

Call 22678901

A green apple a day

"The shelf life of the garnish increases by using a dehydrated fruit. The flavour becomes more concentrated and it enhances the presentation of the drink," says mixologist Shubhankar Pawar. At the bar that he helms inside a Spanish diner, green apple, cinnamon syrup, soda, ice and a dehydrated slice of green apple, come together to become the manzana verde (R275), a fruity and spicy mocktail.

At Uno Más Tapas Bar Kitchen, Patthar Nagar, BKC.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 9820790898

Classic twist

The spiced Mandarin sour (Rs 595) comprises triple C syrup, lime, whiskey, egg whites and orange marmalade. It features dehydrated orange — a common fruit of choice with this process — and is a classic whisky sour with a twist. Elaborating on the process, Pawan Shahri, managing partner at the lounge, tells us, "To achieve this texture, we employ a dehydrator, which takes 12 hours to acquire the right texture."

At Lilt, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 8928936041

Also check out

. The beerrita (Rs 500) a mix of beer and margarita, topped with a dehydrated lime. At Crafters Tap House, Powai. Call 9920405463

. The breakfast martini (Rs 650) made with gin and triple sec features a dehydrated orange. At The Good Wife, BKC. Call 61344294

. The gin-based an ode to Kipling (Rs 469), which also features a dehydrated orange. At Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, BKC. Call 26530255

