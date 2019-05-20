Stay healthy, happy, and energised with a protein-rich breakfast

health-fitness

Our daily intake of food is balanced only with the right percentage of essential nutrients. Protein, carbohydrates, vitamin, fibre, and fat are some of the main nutrients necessary for a wholesome diet. The awareness about a nutrient-rich diet is increasing with the level of advancement in dietary research. A protein-rich diet has several health benefits. The recommended intake of daily protein is 0.8 grams of per kilogram of body weight. Breakfast is widely considered to be the essential meal of the day. It is a fantastic idea to start the day with a protein-rich breakfast as it has a wonderful impact on our health. Lisa Suwal, CEO of Prasuma takes a look at some interesting and important reasons to have a protein-rich breakfast.

Boosts Immunity and Overall Health

A protein-rich breakfast is the ultimate health-booster. After 7-8 hours of compulsory fasting during sleep, we must have a good breakfast in the morning. It is a great idea to make sure that your breakfast is loaded with protein along with vitamins, fibre, and some amount of carbohydrates. Almost all dieticians and nutritionists recommend a protein-rich breakfast as it has amazing health benefits. Protein is great for bones; increases muscle mass and gives a boost to our immunity. A breakfast that includes eggs, fruits, chicken, dry fruits, nuts, and beans is perfect for keeping you energetic for a day full of action. Children indulge in highly demanding physical activities throughout the day. Therefore, it is necessary that children & adults alike eat a protein-rich breakfast to support a healthy and active lifestyle. The good news it is easy to fix a protein-rich breakfast with tasty recipes of combining protein-rich food combinations of egg, almonds, paneer & chicken.

Keeps You Satiated All Day

Protein has a miraculous quality of keeping you energised through the day. A breakfast that includes good protein will give you a feeling of fullness. Research shows that people who consumed at least 30% of their calories from protein had a significant increase in satiety over 24 hours and a decrease in hunger hormones. A protein-rich breakfast reduces constant cravings to eat and keeps the calorie intake in check. Interestingly, MRI scans showed that those who ate the high-protein breakfast experienced less brain activity in regions that control food motivation, or hunger than those who ate cereal for breakfast.

The Most Versatile Protein – Chicken!

Just like potatoes, chicken is a versatile ingredient that can be cooked in several delectable ways. It truly is the nutrition gold medal! Chicken delivers more EPA and DHA omega-3s than some other animal-based proteins and just under a cup of chicken delivers decent doses of phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, selenium, and a handful of B vitamins (notably niacin, B6, riboflavin, and others).

At breakfast, everyone prefers a scrumptious chicken based spread that is full of nutrients from Grilled Chicken Sandwiches to Sausages & Eggs to Salamis straight off the pack. Mothers can combine vegetables, and chicken and create lip-smacking recipes like Chicken-Veggies Skillet, Chicken Quesadillas, Chicken Salami and Egg Muffins and Chicken Salami Hash Browns. Tender and juicy slices of chicken salami are a fantastic choice for making ham and salami sandwiches, cheese-salami rolls, salami-spinach quiche, and a crunchy and fresh salad of salami and vegetables. Perfectly made chicken salami can be eaten all by itself as an ideal option of protein in your breakfast.

The regular and right amount of protein consumption ensures high immunity, healthy bones and robust muscles including an increase in calorie-burn. Everyone loves a delicious breakfast. Eggs, chicken, nuts, and dry-fruits can help you create a wholesome breakfast loved by everyone including children. As described in this article, chicken can be had in many ways. Now, be quick and grab some delicious chicken salami to whip up great recipes for your next breakfast. Bon Appetit!

