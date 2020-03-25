Stay home, stay fit

While on one hand we are all having to embrace a remote work culture, laptops and home desks can result in awkward postures and aching muscles. We got Princy Mehta to create a special fitness routine with a series of simple poses for improved mobility and health.

Place your feet in alignment with your knees and hips in a seated position with a straight spine. Exhale and turn towards your right with your chin parallel to the floor. Hold on to the arm or back of your chair. Draw your navel towards your spine and deepen your twist every time you exhale. Gently come back to the centre and repeat on the left side. Repeat the three to four times on both sides.

Start in an incline plank position. Place your hands on your desk or chair. Make sure your shoulders are right above your hands and your body in a straight line. Start the movement by bending your elbows and going down with your body in one line and then push yourselves back to the starting position. Repeat for five to seven times.

Begin with your feet together in Tadasana pose. Take a step with your right foot to the side, about four feet. Turn your right foot out 90 degrees. Pivot your left foot inwards at a 45-degree angle. Keep your pelvis turned toward the front facing the right toe. Bend your right knee over your right ankle. Reach up strongly using your arms and lift through your chest. Keep your palms and fingers active. You can keep your arms parallel, or press your palms together. Hold up for 10-15 seconds. Release the arms, bring your feet together and repeat on the left leg. Perform the warrior pose on both legs five to seven times.

Stand straight with your legs wide apart at about four feet. Turn your right foot out by 90 degrees and left foot in by about 15 degrees. Lift both arms sideways to shoulder height. Bend your right knee. Ensure your knee does not go past the ankle. Turn your head and look towards your right side. Hold up for 10-15 seconds. Exhale and release the arms. Repeat on the left leg. Perform the warrior pose on both legs for five to seven times.

