STAY IN-TERTAINED | Richa Chadha: Enjoy watching comedies like Avenue 5

"I don't like the idea of binge-watching," says Richa Chadha at the beginning of our conversation, adding that she would rather enjoy the shows by pacing them out. While she keeps busy during the day developing her black comedy and reading the scripts that have come her way, it is only at night that she logs on to Netflix or Mubi for her daily dose of entertainment. "It's so satisfying that there are apps like Mubi because of which people are watching world cinema now," marvels Chadha.

Currently enjoying the universe of French shows, she strongly recommends Call My Agent. "It is about people who are working in the film industry and their managers. Since I am part of the entertainment industry, I relate to it and find it hilarious."

Chadha has often expressed her love for comedies and admits that her watch-list is filled with gems from the genre. "The House of Flowers is a beautiful Spanish show. I would also recommend Avenue 5 on Hotstar; it is a futuristic sci-fi comedy," she enthuses. For those who like to have their fill of documentaries, she has a special suggestion. "There is a lovely docu-series, The Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy, on Amazon Prime."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever