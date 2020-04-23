STAY IN-TERTAINED | Shefali Shah is keeping it light during lockdown

The success of Delhi Crime has opened avenues for Shefali Shah, who now has an array of scripts to pick from. The actor is utilising the lockdown to catch up on household chores and choosing her next script. "I have been reading a lot of scripts," says the actor as she chooses her next series.

"When I get down to reading scripts, I makes notes to get a detailed understanding [of the character] and let my imagination flow," says Shah adding that post Delhi Crime, it has become crucial to ensure that her next project raises the bar further.

Shah says that exploring different kinds of content on OTT platforms keeps her busy. "[The OTT boom] didn't happen during lockdown. The wave started way before, and I have been emphasising that [digital content] is not the future, it's already part of our present."



Stills from A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Life is Beautiful

Enjoying binge-watching, Shah who watches all kinds of content, recommends Netflix's Swedish thriller Caliphate. She says, "If you have an appetite for world cinema, then you must watch Goran Kapetanovi's Caliphate." She has another suggestion in Hotstar's Chernobyl. "It's an outstanding series. While I agree it could be disturbing and probably not the right time to see it, it's a must-watch because it stays with you. It thrills me as an artiste [to see] these unimaginable situations that people write about laced with a survival story."

Considering the grim situation, Shah moves away from dark content to some light-hearted suggestions. "A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood is a stunning, classic film. It's a great watch in these terrible times because it's positive and warm. Tom Hanks has so much love and compassion, and there could be no one better to play the character of Fred Rogers. I also suggest watching the 1997 film Life Is Beautiful."

