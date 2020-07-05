Stay within your neighbourhood, say cops, after amending 2km-rule

After receiving criticism over the 2-km rule, the Mumbai Police has "amended" its June 28 directive. The new order states that citizens should not venture out of "neighbourhood" for any non-essential activities.

Earlier, motorists found travelling unnecessarily two kilometres away from their area of residence, were penalised.

DCP (PRO) Sangramsingh Nishandar, refused to comment on whether the 2-km rule was revoked. "We appeal to Mumbaikars that if they plan to step out to buy essentials, it should be restricted to the neighbourhood or around the area," he said.

Calls and messages to Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, went unanswered.

What the June 28 order states

Movement for persons for non-essential activities such as visit to shops, markets, barber shops, spas, salons, beauty parlour, outdoor physical activities, etc. shall be permitted within the nearby/neighbourhood area only. Long distance travel for non-essential items will not be permitted.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news