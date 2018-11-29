Staying still

things-to-do

An upcoming show offers a peek into contemporary Dutch photography

Artworks by Johannes Schwartz

Life is synonymous with motion. And capturing still-life has always been a challenge — regardless of whether you are an observer, artist, or a photographer. Because how do you establish mood and setting with objects that are devoid of any emotion? But the history of the theme of still life goes back to the 16th century.



Krista van der Niet

This Friday, at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Gallery, an exhibition will showcase contemporary developments in the theme through pictures, video sculptures and installations. Marcel Feil of FOAM, a photography museum in Amsterdam, has curated the exhibition, and participating artists include Blommers & Schumm, Yvonne Lacet, Krista van der Niet, and Johannes Schwartz.

On: November 30 to February 10

At: CSMVS, Fort.

Email: jnafmumbai@gmail.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates