Std VIII girls jump off building in suicide pact, one dies as the other battles for her life

Two class VIII students, said to be close friends, jumped off a building to commit suicide in Tamil Nadu. One girl was found dead on Saturday, the other is still battling for life

Two class VIII students, said to be close friends, jumped off a building to commit suicide in Tamil Nadu. One girl was found dead on Saturday, the other is still battling for life. A police officer said the girls had an "intimate friendship" which their teachers felt was "inappropriate", reported NDTV. Their parents had also been asked to counsel them in the past, he said.



Locals gather near the building from which they jumped off

It is not clear what really happened at school on Friday. But a teacher did tell the two girls to come to school with their parents the next day. The two girls did not go back home.

When their daughters didn't return home after school, their parents complained to the police. "We tried to trace the girls on Friday but could not locate them," the officer in Salem district said.

The next morning, the girls were seen jumping off the five-storeyed building by some people.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go