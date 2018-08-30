Steamy US Open conditions test Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer

tennis

Roger Federer, the second seed, escaped the worst of the conditions as he headlined the night session on Ashe. Nor did he meet much resistance from Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory

Novak Djokovic exults after his win over Marton Fucsovics at the US Open in New York yesterday. Pic/AFP

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic suffered in sweltering US Open conditions yesterday but battled through to the second round with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

Djokovic, playing his first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium since falling to Stan Wawrinka in the 2016 final, received a brutal welcome back to Flushing Meadows as soaring temperatures and high humidity prompted organizers to offer the men a 10-minute mid-match heat break for the first time ever.

"We both struggled. We were not the only ones today. Brutal conditions," said Djokovic.

Sexism row hits US

US Open chiefs yesterday said they were wrong to sanction French player Alize Cornet for removing her shirt on court, a bizarre warning which saw the tournament accused of sexism. Cornet slipped off her shirt, revealing a black sports bra, after realising she had put it on back to front while off court during a 10-minute heat break.

