Stefanos Tsitsipas to deny Roger Federer 100th career title

tennis

Stefanos stuns Monfils to set up final against Roger who he beat at Oz Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Gael Monfils (below) during the semi-final match in Dubai yesterday. Pics/AFP

Stefanos Tsitsipas will have the chance to stop Roger Federer winning his 100th career title after booking a place in the Dubai final with a 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4) win over Gael Monfils.

Fifth-seed Tsitsipas came back from a set down at the Aviation Club to win a three-set thriller that packed nearly three hours with powerful rallies and daring shots. Then, Federer beat Borna Coric 6-2, 6-2 in the other semi-final. Tsitsipas had stunned Federer at the Australian Open pre-quarters.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever