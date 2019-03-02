Stefanos Tsitsipas to deny Roger Federer 100th career title
Stefanos stuns Monfils to set up final against Roger who he beat at Oz Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas will have the chance to stop Roger Federer winning his 100th career title after booking a place in the Dubai final with a 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4) win over Gael Monfils.
Fifth-seed Tsitsipas came back from a set down at the Aviation Club to win a three-set thriller that packed nearly three hours with powerful rallies and daring shots. Then, Federer beat Borna Coric 6-2, 6-2 in the other semi-final. Tsitsipas had stunned Federer at the Australian Open pre-quarters.
