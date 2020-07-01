Step into the world of flamenco

Think of flamenco dancing, and you'll probably hear the sound of shoes tapping percussively on the ground. There's a reason behind that, London-based choreographer Jose Agudo tells us over the phone. "It was originally a street dance from the south of Spain," he says, adding that shoes thus became important for artistes to protect their feet, and they started incorporating it as part of their routine from early on.

Agudo will now host two workshops that city-based dance theatre organisation Just B Repertory is facilitating. One of them, titled Attack/Release, is meant for professionals, and will focus on contemporary movements. But anyone can join the other one, where Agudo will talk about the soul of flamenco, a form that encompasses emotions from love, solitude to even death, though at its core, it's meant for a party; a way for ancient gypsies to celebrate their freedom.

The dancer adds that he will teach participants of the flamenco workshop how to express themselves better. But there's a twist. It will be a barefoot lesson. "It will be flamenco without shoes," Agudo informs.

On July 5, 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 500

