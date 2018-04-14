Stepdad absconding after raping 9-year-old in Gwalior

The police is investigating the matter and is searching for the accused, who is absconding



A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Thursday. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the girl's mother at Bahodapur police station.

The police is investigating the matter and is searching for the accused, who is absconding. Youth held for killing cousin Meanwhile in Jharkhand, the police have arrested a youth on the charge of killing his 5-year-old cousin following an abortive attempt to rape her here earlier this month. The 19-year-old man was taken into custody from his house in Das Bustee under Burmamines police station area Thursday evening, police said yesterday.

He allegedly slit the throat of the girl with a knife after she resisted his move to rape her on April 4 in an abandoned building and dumped the body in a dustbin, said senior superintendent of police Anoop Birtheray.

After the killing, he returned and joined his relatives and local people in searching for the girl. Initially, he tried to mislead the investigators but later confessed his crime, he said.

