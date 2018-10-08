Stephanie Davis reveals that 21-month-old son saved her life

hollywood

Actress Stephanie Davis has revealed that it was her 21-month-old son Caben-Albi who saved her life following her rehab stint for alcohol addiction last year.

In an interview to OK! Magazine, the 25-year-old said: "Although I look after him, he has looked after me more than he knows. If it wasn't for him I would have been dead and buried a long time ago. I was so suicidal, but he kept me going." Davis had Caben with her now ex-boyfriend "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant Jeremy McConnell. Their relationship turned toxic and McConnell was later convicted of assaulting Stephanie in August after a fight at her home, reported thesun.co.uk.

She said she has now moved on from the past trauma and admitted she no longer thinks of her ex. "I don't feel anything. I used to, but now I don't. A few months ago I had a turning point - I made peace with everything that's happened in my life. I'm looking forward now and I'm focusing on being the best mother," Davis added.

