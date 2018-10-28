Stephanie Rice has learnt to keep the spice low

other-sports

Back in 2010, Rice made headlines when she sent a homophobic tweet to the South African rugby union team

Stephanie Rice

Former Australian Olympic swimmer Stephanie Rice has faced the brunt of social media over the years and she recently admitted that she's learnt from her mistakes. Back in 2010, Rice made headlines when she sent a homophobic tweet to the South African rugby union team.

After the Springboks were defeated by Australia, she tweeted: "Suck on that, f****ts." She later apologised for the tweet, but lost an endorsement deal with luxury car manufacturer, Jaguar.

Recalling the incident, Rice told BW magazine, "At the time of the scandal, I was at the height of my recognition and fame and was trying to figure out this whole social media thing. That was a new concept for me. I have learnt a lot about my ability to impact and who I want to be in this public space."

