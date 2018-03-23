Stephanie Rice reveals how she lost weight soon after quitting swimming

Ex-Australian swimmer Stephanie says mental strength rather than a changed diet helped her lose weight soon after she quit swimming



Olympic medal-winning swimmer Stephanie Rice, 29, has said that it was not a changed diet that helped her lose the extra weight she had put on after quitting the sport in 2014, but instead it was her clarity of mind.

"What did really change was that I started doing a lot more personal development work. Once I made a committed mental transformation to be more positive and stop being so hard on myself, my physical transformation started to change," Rice told Australian health website Body and soul.



Stephanie Rice in 2014 and now. PIC/Rice’s Instagram account

Rice, who used to eat a lot of meat earlier, has turned vegan since the last few years, and that has helped too. "Pre-transformation, I used to do hard workouts for an hour daily. But then I was comparing myself to when I was doing swimming training and doing seven hours of exercise a day.

That, in turn, would make me feel like I wasn't doing enough and it wasn't worth my time. I decided I needed to change my mindset. Now, when I exercise, I only do it for 20 minutes, but I feel really good about myself afterwards. I leave the workout feeling energised, focused and positive rather than feeling down and tired. That mind shift has had a great effect," she said.

