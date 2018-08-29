Stephen Curry pens essay on women equality

other-sports

Stephen Curry wrote on his daughters, "I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big,"

American basketball star Stephen Curry has thrown his weight behind women's equality in his essay titled This Is Personal, for The Players Tribune portal recently. Curry, 30, who has two daughters — Riley and Ryan — with wife Ayesha, felt the idea of women's equality has become a little more personal for him.



Stephen Curry with wife Ayesha and daughters, Riley and Ryan

"I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures. I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big," Curry wrote.

Stephen Curry is an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Many players and analysts have called him the greatest shooter in NBA history. In 2014–15, Curry won the NBA Most Valuable Player Award and led the Warriors to their first championship since 1975. The following season, he became the first player in NBA history to be elected MVP by a unanimous vote and to lead the league in scoring while shooting above 50–40–90. That same year, the Warriors broke the record for the most wins in an NBA season en route to reaching the 2016 NBA Finals, which they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry helped the Warriors return to the NBA Finals in 2017 and 2018, where they won back-to-back titles

