Stephen Fleming: CSK exposed for first time in loss to SRH

Chennai Super Kings suffered only their second loss of the season on Wednesday and Fleming said the defending champions would work together to iron out the flaws

Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming says his team was "exposed" for the first time IPL-12 during their six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday and it would be interesting to see how the side, which doesn't believe in over-analysing, responds to the setback.

CSK suffered only their second loss of the season on Wednesday and Fleming said the defending champions would work together to iron out the flaws. "This is the first time in a while we were exposed like that and will be interesting to see how the players respond," Fleming said.

"We don't over-analyse our defeats. We identify the areas to work on and we work on those. You have to have some kind of resilience. We played eight and won seven and the ninth one we got to keep motivated," he explained.

Asked if anything would change in training sessions, Fleming said it will be business as usual. "...except for us focusing more on the things we should have done better. I don't know if there is complacency due to the good run, but you have to expect to lose games every now and then," he said.

"Need to make sure that in the next game against RCB we are better. You can't assume you're in the semi-finals. It doesn't matter how teams are playing because each game is tough. That's a motto we have had for a long time," he added.

