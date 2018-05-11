Stephen Fleming says, toppers Chennai won't be complacent against Rajasthan

"The teams [like Rajasthan] which are in a situation where they have to win each game can be dangerous



Chennai's Shane Watson during a practice session in Jaipur yesterday. Pic/PTI

Chennai need just one win from their remaining four matches to book a playoffs berth but head coach Stephen Fleming yesterday said that his side will not be complacent when they take on Rajasthan in their here today.



Stephen Fleming

"The teams [like Rajasthan] which are in a situation where they have to win each game can be dangerous. We would be playing with full intensity. We know we are a couple of games ahead but we don't want to be in a situation where we need to scrape through in last games. We will not be complacent," Fleming said at pre-match press conference. Chennai are curently at second spot with 14 points.

