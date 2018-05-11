Search

Stephen Fleming says, toppers Chennai won't be complacent against Rajasthan

May 11, 2018, 08:09 IST | PTI

"The teams [like Rajasthan] which are in a situation where they have to win each game can be dangerous

Chennai's Shane Watson during a practice session in Jaipur yesterday. Pic/PTI
Chennai's Shane Watson during a practice session in Jaipur yesterday. Pic/PTI

Chennai need just one win from their remaining four matches to book a playoffs berth but head coach Stephen Fleming yesterday said that his side will not be complacent when they take on Rajasthan in their here today.

Stephen Fleming
Stephen Fleming

"The teams [like Rajasthan] which are in a situation where they have to win each game can be dangerous. We would be playing with full intensity. We know we are a couple of games ahead but we don't want to be in a situation where we need to scrape through in last games. We will not be complacent," Fleming said at pre-match press conference. Chennai are curently at second spot with 14 points.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

shane watsonmahendra singh dhonit20cricket news