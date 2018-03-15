Stephen Hawking: A genius retires

In 1974, he became one of the youngest fellows of Britain's most prestigious scientific body, the Royal Society, at the age of 32. In 1979 he was appointed Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge University, where he had moved from Oxford University to study theoretical astronomy and cosmology. A previous holder of the prestigious post was the 17th-century British scientist Isaac Newton. Hawking eventually put Newton's gravitational theories to the test in 2007 when, aged 65, he went on a weightless flight in the United States as a prelude to a hoped-for sub-orbital spaceflight.

Remarkably, Hawking defied predictions that he would only live for two years, overcoming its debilitating effects on his mobility and speech that left him paralysed and able to communicate only via a computer speech synthesiser. But, inside the shell of his increasingly useless body was a razor-sharp mind, fascinated by the nature of the Universe, how it was formed and how it might end. "My goal is simple," he once said. "It is complete understanding of the universe, why it is as it is and why it exists at all."

Stephen William Hawking, who has died aged 76, was Britain's most famous modern day scientist, a genius who dedicated his life to unlocking the secrets of the Universe. Born on January 8, 1942, he believed science was his destiny. But, crippled by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a form of motor neurone disease that attacks the nerves controlling voluntary movement, he spent most of his life in a wheelchair.

> Hawking appeared on Chuck Lorre's Big Bang Theory in 2012– reviewing Jim Parsons' character Sheldon's paper on the Higgs boson: "You made an arithmetic mistake on page two. It was quite the boner."

> The success of the film on his life The Theory of Everything marked absolute proof that the physicist had touched lives.

> Hawking lent his voice to 4 episodes of The Simpsons, describing it as 'the best thing on American TV'.

> He has also appeared in Matt Groening's other animated hit, Futurama, and on a 1993 episode of Star Trek.

> Hawking is also a voice on the track Keep Talking on Pink Floyd's album Division Bell.

Hawking said that

'Our greatest hopes could become reality in the future. All we need to do is make sure we keep talking'

'We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But, we can understand the Universe. That makes us very special'

'Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don't just give up'

'Life would be tragic if it weren't funny'

'My expectations were reduced to zero when I was 21. Everything since then has been a bonus'

Reactions

Ram Nath Kovind, President

Stephen Hawking's brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place. And, his courage and resilience will remain an inspiration for generations

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Stephen Hawking was an outstanding scientist and academic. His grit and tenacity inspired people all over the world. His demise is anguishing

Theresa May, Prime Minister, UK

Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind — one of the great scientists of his generation. His courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration. His legacy will not be forgotten

Rahul Gandhi, Congress President

'His physical challenges notwithstanding, Stephen Hawking was the celebrity face of modern physics. A torchbearer for logic, reason and scientific temper, the professor has left an indelible mark

Kamal Haasan, Actor, politician

'We shall forever remember his knowledge grant. His fame shall live forever'

