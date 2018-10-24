Stephen Hawking's wheelchair to be auctioned

international

Stephen Hawking. Pic/AFP

British physicist Stephen Hawking's motorised wheelchair, medals and awards, and a signed copy of his PhD thesis are among a range of items set to go under the hammer in the UK. The motorised BEC Mobility wheelchair is alone expected to fetch 15,000 pounds.

The proceeds from the auction of the chair will benefit the The Stephen Hawking Foundation and The Motor Neurone Disease Association. The auction will be live between October 31 to November 8.

