Stephen Orso, Music Industry Executive Gets Creative

When it comes to evolving his businesses, Stephen Orso never rests. Orso is always looking for new opportunities to grow his various investments and entrepreneurial projects. In order to not fall behind during this time of global economic instability, Orso is staying vigilant and looking to get creative with his endeavours. This is especially true for Orso's record label, Loyalty Records.

Concert touring is a big profit generator for the music industry and unfortunately, with the closings of large, indoor gatherings, the industry has suffered. Further, for any number of reasons, since the start of this pandemic, global streaming numbers are actually down compared to what they were pre-quarantine. Orso, who is the Founder and CEO of Loyalty Records, has had to get more creative than ever in order to help his musicians weather this storm. Orso has pushed his artists to find novel ways to engage fans and to even build more of a personal bond with them.

Due to this, Loyalty Record’s musicians are ahead of the curve. Beyond becoming more personable with fans by sharing intimate moments and thoughts, Loyalty artists are using existing technology in new ways. Many social media platforms already allow for live video, so naturally, artists can use this feature to host planned or impromptu live virtual concerts on Instagram, Youtube, Twitch, et cetera. Further, many video games that offer live online gaming options can be retrofitted for virtual concerts, like Travis Scott’s Fortnite Concert.

Taking advantage of these new techniques will be critical for artists who want to maintain their momentum during the pandemic. The musicians who are nimble and down to earth enough to transition to the new COVID music industry normal will be the ones to succeed. With Stephen Orso at the helm of Loyalty Records, Loyalty’s artists will certainly come out on top.

