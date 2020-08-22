Stepping into 30s

Attend

Kathak exponent Uma Dogra's institute, Samved Society for Performing Arts, is stepping into its 30th year by taking its popular Raindrops Festival online. Tune into performances by Odissi dancer Vidushi Sujata Mohapatra, Kathak performer Abhimanyu Lal and Kuchipudi dancer Gururaju.

On Today at 6.30 pm

Log on to Samved Society for Performing Arts on YouTube

