Stepping out of house to buy groceries or medicines? Hina Khan teaches how to not to bring coronavirus home

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are turning to different ways to pass their time at home. Hina Khan is no exception. From channelising her inner painter to giving us home gymming lessons, Hina Khan is trying out different things during her quarantine time.
This time, she is teaching us how to how it's important to sanitise everything before you enter the house. And this includes the groceries and medicines brought from outside too. In the 13-minute video which she shared on her Instagram handle, the actress is seen bringing a bucket of hot water with soap and Dettol and sanitising things. She also washed the vegetables with hot water and dried them under the sun in her balcony.
Sharing the video she wrote in the caption, "#Covid19SafetyMeasures. Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us all avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether (sic)"
Take a look at the video:
Hina Khan regularly posts pictures and videos on her social media account to inform her fans about the prevention of coronavirus. Recently, she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.
"My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge," She wrote alongside the image.
She also shared two pictures of her where she could also be seen awaking the artistic mode inside her and sharing her paintings with her fans, calling the art as a form of meditation. Let us see what is next in store for her and us when it comes to her next Instagram post. On the work front, she was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked which also starred Rohan Shah in the lead role.
Did you know Hina Khan is a painter? The Bigg Boss 13 runner up took inspiration from Salman Khan and shared a picture which she's seen trying her hands at sketching. In the pictures, she is enjoying sketching. All pictures courtesy/ Hina Khan's Instagram account
She captioned the picture as, "You will Heal, you will b okay...A sketch a day keeps the dulness away (sic)". We are certainly looking forward to more of this artistic side of Hina!
The actress also did the household chores since she had stopped calling her domestic help due to Covid-19. Sharing this picture, she said that this is a tribute to her maid and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint.
Hina Khan gave her part in supporting the fight against coronavirus by participating in the Janata Curfew held last Sunday. Not only this, she also expressed her gratitude towards the healthcare workers by clapping from her balcony. Sharing the video, she wrote, "A tribute to all the health workers, municipal workers, Police officials, Defence, fire services, Media and others across the globe working day in and day out to keep us safe.. May this Vibration and cosmic sound of oneness wipe away the evil. Thank you @narendramodi Ji for this great initiative. #NationWideApplause #TheBraveHearts" (sic)."
The single most important way to stay safe from Covid-19 is washing hands with any soap for minimum 20 seconds, and who better to explain it then Hina Khan. The actor made a video of her washing her hands and uploaded it on her Instagram handle. Along with it, she also shared important tips regarding the safety and security of the citizens. The video was the part of Safe Hands Challenge.
The teaching of Hina Khan continues. After explaining us the importance of washing hands, the actress then taught us the right way to wear a mask. She also listed some does and don'ts about the mask and its usage.
And last but not the least Yoga. It is important to keep your health in check. Stressing on this fact, Hina Khan posted a picture of her working out at her residence. Along with the picture, she wrote, "With the Covid-19 outbreak, for precautionary measures, everything around us is shut.. Gymnasiums, pools, Zumba classes, dance classes everything.. but I pledge to take care of my body.. we can workout at home.. we can eat right and inspire people to not give up on thr bodies.. Fall in love with caring for yourself, Body Mind and Spirit.. It’s time to heal, It’s time to #SelfCare ...let’s exercise and learn new ways of being (sic)."
