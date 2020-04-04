Stepping out of house to buy groceries or medicines? Hina Khan teaches how to not to bring coronavirus home

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are turning to different ways to pass their time at home. Hina Khan is no exception. From channelising her inner painter to giving us home gymming lessons, Hina Khan is trying out different things during her quarantine time.

This time, she is teaching us how to how it's important to sanitise everything before you enter the house. And this includes the groceries and medicines brought from outside too. In the 13-minute video which she shared on her Instagram handle, the actress is seen bringing a bucket of hot water with soap and Dettol and sanitising things. She also washed the vegetables with hot water and dried them under the sun in her balcony.

Sharing the video she wrote in the caption, "#Covid19SafetyMeasures. Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us all avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether (sic)"

Take a look at the video:

Hina Khan regularly posts pictures and videos on her social media account to inform her fans about the prevention of coronavirus. Recently, she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

"My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge," She wrote alongside the image.

She also shared two pictures of her where she could also be seen awaking the artistic mode inside her and sharing her paintings with her fans, calling the art as a form of meditation. Let us see what is next in store for her and us when it comes to her next Instagram post. On the work front, she was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked which also starred Rohan Shah in the lead role.

