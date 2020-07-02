'Stepwise de-escalation of border row priority'

An army personnel stands next to a convoy heading towards the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Pic/PTI

Indian and Chinese militaries have emphasised on the need for an expeditious, phased and step-wise de-escalation as a priority at a nearly 12-hour corps commander-level meeting on Tuesday which was aimed at ending the seven-week bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh, military sources said.

They said the discussions at the talks reflected the commitment of the two sides to reduce tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and more meetings are expected, both at military and diplomatic levels, to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution.

The sources said the process of disengagement along the LAC is "complex" and in such a context, speculative and unsubstantiated reports need to be avoided. The talks took place on the Indian side of the LAC in Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever