Sterling K. Brown to develop content for 20th Century Fox

Sterling K. Brown will develop projects for 20th, which is on the verge of being absorbed into the Disney empire

Sterling K. Brown

Actor Sterling K. Brown will develop projects for 20th Century Fox TV. The Emmy Award-winning star has signed a production deal at 20th Century Fox TV, the studio behind his hit series "This Is Us", reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Under the deal, Brown will develop projects for 20th, which is on the verge of being absorbed into the Disney empire. Brown is the third star of "This Is Us" team to set up a production deal at the studio, joining Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. Brown won an Emmy in 2017 for playing Randall Pearson on "This Is Us", which airs in India on Star World. The show, in its third season, is currently the top-rated drama on network TV.

