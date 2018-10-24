Steve Carell joins Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston in morning show drama

hollywood

Steve Carell is set to join Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in a yet untitled morning show drama

Actor Steve Carell is set to join Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in a yet untitled morning show drama. The role will be Carell's first as a series regular since he left "The Office", reports variety.com. In the series, Carell will play Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape.

Announced last year, the project was the first drama series to be ordered by Apple as the tech giant began to execute its designs in the television series space. The series is based on an idea from Ellenberg and will draw background material from CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter's 2013 book "Top of the Morning", which recounted the rivalry between "Today" and "Good Morning America".

In April, Jay Carson departed the project as showrunner, being replaced by Kerry Ehrin.

