Steve Carell was offered to play villain

Steve Carell was inundated with offers to play "murderous villains" after his Oscar nomination for Foxcatcher

Actor Steve Carell was inundated with offers to play "murderous villains" after his Oscar nomination for "Foxcatcher".

"(I was inundated with scripts for) psychological thrillers, always with me as the murderous villain. So some doors certainly swung open. But they weren't necessarily ones I wanted to go through," Carell told the Sunday Telegraph magazine.

His new movie is "Beautiful Boy", a father-and-son tale of drug addiction which is based on the memoirs of both David, who he plays, and the writer's son, recovering addict Nic Sheff.

While the actor got to meet with the real David, just as when he spoke with fund manager Steve Eisman for his portrayal of a version of him in satire "The Big Short", he found their conversations quite uncomfortable.

He said: "It's always odd, because you don't want them to feel as if they're some sort of science experiment. But at the same time, you don't want to be cavalier."

