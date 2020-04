Steve Gerrard to Kenny Dalglish: Get well soon, king

With Kenny Dalglish testing positive for coronavirus, wishes have poured in with former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard leading the way. Taking to Instagram, Gerrard wrote "Get well soon king" in a nod to his old manager's nickname. Dalglish has tested positive for COVID-19 but is showing no symptoms, his family has announced.

The Dalglish family released a statement on Friday saying the 69-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection and received a routine test for coronavirus, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic," the statement read. "Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family." "He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate."

Earlier on Friday, Championship side Leeds United confirmed their former player Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hunter, 76, was a member of the England squad which won the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever