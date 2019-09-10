Steve Harmison: Steve Smith will always be remembered as a cheat

London: Former England pacer Steve Harmison feels Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith will always be remembered as a "cheat" for the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, irrespective of his incredible feats.

Smith has been England's tormentor-in-chief in the ongoing Ashes series, which Australia have already retained after winning the fourth Test in Manchester. "I don't think you can forgive him," Harmison was quoted as saying by 'talkSPORT'. "When you're known as a cheat — and he is, I'm not going to sugar-coat it, the three guys cheated — that's on your CV. You're marked and you take it to your grave."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever