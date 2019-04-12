Steve Smith, David Warner got away with murder: Curtly Ambrose

cricket

Former captain Smith and his deputy Warner were handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia for their role in trying to rough up one side of the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa at Cape Town in March last year

Curtly Ambrose

The Australian duo of Steve Smith and David Warner "got away with murder" and should have been banned for two years for their roles in the ball-tempering scandal, feels West Indies pace legend Curtly Ambrose.

Former captain Smith and his deputy Warner were handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia for their role in trying to rough up one side of the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa at Cape Town in March last year. The duo are currently playing in the Indian Premier League after their ban period ended on March 29.

"When you break the law like that you should be punished. I honestly thought they got away with murder. A year was a little bit [lenient]. I would have said two years just to send a message because it was stupid really," Ambrose told Fox Sports.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates