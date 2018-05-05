Banned Australian cricket star Steve Smith says family was his rock

Steve credits fiancee Dani Willis and parents for supporting him during tumultuous time after ball tampering scandal in SA



Dani Willis

Australia cricket captain Steve Smith, currently serving a 12-month suspension following his role in the ball tampering scandal against South Africa in March at Cape Town, thanked his fiancee Dani Willis and parents, Peter and Gillian, for their unending love and support.



Steve Smith and Dani Willis

Smith,28, had been lying low in New York, but made his first appearance on social media yesterday to announce his return to Australia. He posted a picture (right) of himself and Willis and said: "It's great to be back home in Australia. The amount of emails and letters I have received has been incredible and I have been extremely humbled by the enormous amount of support you have given me.



Steve's mom, Gillian and dad, Peter

"I now have a lot to do to earn back your trust. To my Mum, Dad and Dani, you have been my rock through this and I can't thank you enough. Family is the most important thing in the world and I thank you for your love and support," Smith wrote.

Also Read: Steve Smith Back In Australia To Win Back Trust After Tampering Scandal

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates