Steve Smith makes it to AFR Young Rich list with USD 27 million wealth

cricket

In the year 2018, Smith has collected a total personal wealth of USD 27 million, news.com.au reported

Steven Smith

Former Australian skipper Steven Smith, 29, has made it to the 2018 Australian Financial Review (AFR) Young Rich List for the first time despite being handed over a one-year suspension by Cricket Australia for his role in a massive ball-tampering scandal.

In the year 2018, Smith has collected a total personal wealth of USD 27 million, news.com.au reported. Overall, the batsman is placed on 95th position in the AFR Rich List.

The list is headed by Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut, who recently joined the National Basketball League's Sydney Kings. In March, Smith, along with opener David Warner, was handed a one-year ban by the Cricket Australia following a massive ball-tampering scandal that took place during the third Test match of the four-match series against South Africa at New Lands.

Subsequently, the right-hand batsman had not only lost the Australian captaincy but also some lucrative associations including the Indian Premier League contract.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever