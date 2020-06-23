Steve Smith opens up about his friendship with Virat Kohli: He's a terrific guy!

Steve Smith (L) greets Virat Kohli after winning the first cricket Test match between India and Australia at The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on February 25, 2017. Pic/ AFP

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli have been star players for their respective teams for the better part of the past decade. Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are ranked among the top batsmen in the world today as well as part of the 'Fab Four' (which also consists of Kane Williamson and Joe Root). But are Virat and Steve Smith friend?

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Australia batsman Steve Smith spoke about his friendship with Team India captain Virat Kohli, "I had few conversations with him (Virat) off the field, few messages here and there in recent times just to see how things are going in India. He is a terrific guy and we both play hard out on the field and play as well for our respective teams and its part of the game."

Steve Smith continued, "Virat’s gesture in the World Cup to the Indian fans that were giving me (Smith) and David Warner little bit of a stick, I appreciated that and I share that with him straight up. He is a terrific guy and the way he has led the Indian team has been amazing. They are an amazing side and can’t wait to play them when they come out to Australia this year, will be something incredibly special."

