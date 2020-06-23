Steve Smith opens up about his friendship with Virat Kohli: He's a terrific guy!
Steve Smith talks about Virat Kohli's gesture towards fans targetting him at last year's World Cup and their relationship in an interaction
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli have been star players for their respective teams for the better part of the past decade. Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are ranked among the top batsmen in the world today as well as part of the 'Fab Four' (which also consists of Kane Williamson and Joe Root). But are Virat and Steve Smith friend?
Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Australia batsman Steve Smith spoke about his friendship with Team India captain Virat Kohli, "I had few conversations with him (Virat) off the field, few messages here and there in recent times just to see how things are going in India. He is a terrific guy and we both play hard out on the field and play as well for our respective teams and its part of the game."
Steve Smith continued, "Virat’s gesture in the World Cup to the Indian fans that were giving me (Smith) and David Warner little bit of a stick, I appreciated that and I share that with him straight up. He is a terrific guy and the way he has led the Indian team has been amazing. They are an amazing side and can’t wait to play them when they come out to Australia this year, will be something incredibly special."
Watch Steve Smith talk about Kohli here:
ð recognises ð— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 20, 2020
What did you make of @imVkohli asking the crowd to applaud @stevesmith49 at the ICC #CWC19?
Catch the Aussie superstar himself talk about it and more on #CricketConnected! pic.twitter.com/kYhsX2vFBh
The show, hosted by the much-loved Jatin Sapru, has cricketing legends engage with fans through video calls, while also discussing a range of topics. This weekend of Cricket Connected will witness an exciting mix of current and former Indian and International cricketers. Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir & VVS Laxman will headline Cricket Connected Hindi, while Cricket Connected English will see Jos Buttler & Steve Smith as the special guests.
-
Steve Smith is an Australian cricketer who is also a former captain of the national team.
-
Steve Smith has captained Australia in Tests and ODIs.
-
Steve Smith has often been regarded as one of the best batsman to ever play the game. He was also ranked as the best Test batsman in the world in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
-
Steve Smith's Test batting average of 62.84 is the third-highest for any batsman in the game, just behind two other Australians - Sir Don Bradman and Marnus Labuschagne.
-
Steve Smith was born in Sydney to an Australian father and an English mother.
-
Steve Smith has dual citizenship - that of Australia and England - because of his parents.
-
Steve Smith started dating Dani Willis when she was a Law student. In June 2017, the couple got engaged, then in September 2018, they got married.
-
Steve Smith's flourishing cricket career took a halt when he was caught for his involvement in a ball-tampering incident during a Test match between Austalia and South Africa. He was given a one-year ban from international cricket and he was sacked as captain of the Australian team thereafter.
-
Following his ban by Cricket Australia, Steve Smith was also not allowed to take part in the IPL 2018 for Rajasthan Royals and Ajinkya Rahane was made captain of the team.
-
In IPL 2019, Steve Smith made a comeback to the Rajasthan Royals team, but the franchise persisted with Ajinkya Rahane as captain at the start.
-
But due to Rajasthan Royals' miserable performances in the IPL 2019, the team handed over the captaincy back to Steve Smith for the remainder of the IPL.
-
Since taking back the captaincy, Steve Smith had been able to lead the team to victory in two out of three games, pulling off a revival of sorts for the team.
-
In the World Cup 2019, Steve Smith played reasonably well scoring 379 runs in 10 matches with a high score of 85 and an average of 37.90
-
-
-
Australian star batsman Steve Smith turns 31 today. While Steve Smith has been quite the one to depend on in the Australian squad, the rock in Steve Smith life is his wife Dani Willis. On his birthday, here is a look at the cricketer's career and the ups and downs he faced. (Pictures/ Steve Smith Instagram)
