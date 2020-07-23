Steve Smith shares photo of horse riding on the beach with wife Dani

Ace Australia batsman Steve Smith took to social media to share his horse riding photos with wife Dani Willis on the beach.

"Horseback riding on the beach with @dani_willis," Smith wrote on Instagram with a picture of him and Dani sitting on horsebacks on the beach.

View this post on Instagram Horseback riding on the beach with @dani_willis ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) onJul 21, 2020 at 11:55pm PDT

Smith recently also took to social media to share a photo where he is seen taking an ice bath after a long time.

"It's been a long time between ice baths but this week somehow @zocobodypro has convinced me they aren't so bad," Smith said in a post on Instagram with a picture of him taking a dip in an ice tub.

Fellow teammate and dashing opener David Warner commented: "telling him for years about ice baths."

With no cricket around, prolific Australian batter Smith enjoyed some backyard cricket with his friends too.

On Wednesday, Marnus Labuschagne picked teammate Smith ahead of Virat Kohli in the longest format but accepted that the India skipper's numbers in white-ball cricket is second to none.

In the longest format, Smith and Kohli have been hogging the top two in ICC rankings for a while now. Labuschagne feels Smith's ability to bat consistently in different conditions sets him apart.

"I think Steve (Smith) in Test cricket has just shown in any condition, he can find away. I think that's what you know really makes him the best, number one Test player in the world," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by India Today.

"He has found a way in India, he has found a way to score in England, he is obviously very consistent in Australia, so it seems that it doesn't matter where are you playing and in what conditions, he is finding a way. Now, Virat has probably done a similar thing. I will probably go with Steve in Test cricket.

"Virat's white-ball cricket is phenomenal. The way he finishes innings, the way he finishes matches off, the way he chases. I think for me personally, I have learned a lot from him," he added.

