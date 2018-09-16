Steve Smith ties the knot with girlfriend Dani Willis

cricket

Australian cricketer Steven Smith, who is banned for one year by Cricket Australia for the ball-tampering scandal, begun a new innings in his life on Saturday. Smith got married to his long-time partner Dani Willis. Smith's teammates Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins and Moises Henriques attended the wedding.

Smith posted this black and white picture on Instagram and wrote: "Today I got to marry my best friend. What an absolutely incredible day. @dani_willis looked unbelievably beautiful." Willis too posted the same picture and captioned it: "15.09.18." Smith faced a lot of flak post the ball-tampering scandal. However, his family and Willis always stood by him during the testing times.

