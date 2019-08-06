Steve Smith: Scoring two hundred in a match makes me proud

cricket

Steve Smith hit 144 and 142 as Australia beat England by 251 runs at Edgbaston to win the opening game of the five-match Ashes series

Steven Smith receives the man-of-the-match award at Edgbaston. Pic/Getty Images

Birmingham: An emotional Steven Smith admitted his brilliant contribution to Australia's first Test humbling of England was a dream come true after the pain of his ball tampering ban.

Smith hit 144 and 142 as Australia beat England by 251 runs at Edgbaston to win the opening game of the five-match Ashes series. It was a personal triumph for Smith, who was playing in his first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in last year's ball tampering scandal. "It feels pretty special, winning the first Test in England is really special. It feels great, I'm loving being back playing cricket for Australia, doing what I love and contributing to wins," Smith told BBC's Test Match Special.



"To score two hundreds in a match — the first time I've done that in any form of cricket in my life — is very special and I'm very proud."

Smith revealed he had lost his passion for cricket as a result of his ban and an elbow injury, but he is now fully motivated again and reaping the rewards. "I didn't dream about how I would come back. I was just letting time pass and when I got my elbow brace off after surgery something clicked and I was ready to play cricket again. I did lose that love for a little bit but I'm back doing what I love now and it's great."

286

Total number of runs scored by Smith in the first Ashes Test

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever