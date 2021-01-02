Steve Smith's poor form due to lack of red-ball cricket: Marnus Labuschagne

Steven Smith's poor form is because he has not played enough red-ball cricket due to COVID-19 situation this year, says Australia's top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne.



Marnus Labuschagne

Smith has aggregated just 10 runs in four innings of the first two Tests. In the last 12 months, he has played just three Test matches. Smith did not even play the warm-up matches against the touring Indians and instead participated in the white-ball series, the ODIs and the T20Is.

"He has not scored a lot of runs, he has played a lot of white ball cricket and he hasn't probably has had much time against the red ball as he would have liked but that's the reality of cricket in this COVID situation," said Labuschagne.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news