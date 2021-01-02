Search

Steve Smith's poor form due to lack of red-ball cricket: Marnus Labuschagne

Updated: 02 January, 2021 09:05 IST | IANS |

Steven Smith's poor form is because he has not played enough red-ball cricket due to COVID-19 situation this year, says Australia's top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne

Steven Smith after being dismissed for eight v India on Monday. Pic/Getty Images
Steven Smith's poor form is because he has not played enough red-ball cricket due to COVID-19 situation this year, says Australia's top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne.

Marnus Labuschagne
Smith has aggregated just 10 runs in four innings of the first two Tests. In the last 12 months, he has played just three Test matches. Smith did not even play the warm-up matches against the touring Indians and instead participated in the white-ball series, the ODIs and the T20Is.

"He has not scored a lot of runs, he has played a lot of white ball cricket and he hasn't probably has had much time against the red ball as he would have liked but that's the reality of cricket in this COVID situation," said Labuschagne.

First Published: 02 January, 2021 08:05 IST

