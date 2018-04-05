It's time for WAUGH - Brothers Steve vs Mark in cricket

We pit the brothers against each other (not literally, just in cricket statistics) to see who emerges the winner in the sport in which they have carved a niche

On this day in 1991, Australian cricketers and twin brothers Mark and Steve Waugh created history to become the first twins to make their Test debut, together. We pit the brothers against each other (not literally, just in cricket statistics) to see who emerges the winner in the sport in which they have carved a niche.

TESTS



The Waugh brothers during a Test in July 2001. Pic/ AFP

Matches played:

Mark - 128

Steve - 168

Runs scored:

Mark - 8029

Steve - 10927

Batting average:

Mark - 41.81

Steve - 51.06

Highest score:

Mark - 153*

Steve - 200

Strike Rate:

Mark - 52.27

Steve - 48.64

Catches:

Mark - 181

Steve - 112

Wickets:

Mark - 59

Steve - 92

Best bowling innings:

Mark - 5/40

Steve - 5/28

Total - Steve (6), Mark (2)

WINNER - Steve Waugh

ODIs



The Waugh brothers during an ODI in June 1999. Pic/ AFP



Matches played:

Mark - 244

Steve - 325

Runs scored:

Mark - 8500

Steve - 7569

Batting average:

Mark - 39.35

Steve - 32.90

Highest score:

Mark - 173

Steve - 120*



Strike rate:

Mark - 76.90

Steve - 75.91

Catches:

Mark - 108

Steve - 111

Wickets:

Mark - 85

Steve - 195

Best bowling:

Mark - 5/24

Steve - 4/33

Total - Mark (5), Steve (3)

WINNER - Mark Waugh

According to statistics, Steve Waugh takes over his younger brother Mark comfortably in Tests, but in ODIs it the other way round.

Needless to say, the Waugh twins have proved themselves in the sport and are unarguably one of the most successful brother in the cricket world.

