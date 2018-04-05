It's time for WAUGH - Brothers Steve vs Mark in cricket
We pit the brothers against each other (not literally, just in cricket statistics) to see who emerges the winner in the sport in which they have carved a niche
On this day in 1991, Australian cricketers and twin brothers Mark and Steve Waugh created history to become the first twins to make their Test debut, together. We pit the brothers against each other (not literally, just in cricket statistics) to see who emerges the winner in the sport in which they have carved a niche.
TESTS
The Waugh brothers during a Test in July 2001. Pic/ AFP
Matches played:
Mark - 128
Steve - 168
Runs scored:
Mark - 8029
Steve - 10927
Batting average:
Mark - 41.81
Steve - 51.06
Highest score:
Mark - 153*
Steve - 200
Strike Rate:
Mark - 52.27
Steve - 48.64
Catches:
Mark - 181
Steve - 112
Wickets:
Mark - 59
Steve - 92
Best bowling innings:
Mark - 5/40
Steve - 5/28
Total - Steve (6), Mark (2)
WINNER - Steve Waugh
ODIs
The Waugh brothers during an ODI in June 1999. Pic/ AFP
Matches played:
Mark - 244
Steve - 325
Runs scored:
Mark - 8500
Steve - 7569
Batting average:
Mark - 39.35
Steve - 32.90
Highest score:
Mark - 173
Steve - 120*
Strike rate:
Mark - 76.90
Steve - 75.91
Catches:
Mark - 108
Steve - 111
Wickets:
Mark - 85
Steve - 195
Best bowling:
Mark - 5/24
Steve - 4/33
Total - Mark (5), Steve (3)
WINNER - Mark Waugh
According to statistics, Steve Waugh takes over his younger brother Mark comfortably in Tests, but in ODIs it the other way round.
Needless to say, the Waugh twins have proved themselves in the sport and are unarguably one of the most successful brother in the cricket world.
