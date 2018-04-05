It's time for WAUGH - Brothers Steve vs Mark in cricket

Apr 05, 2018, 12:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

We pit the brothers against each other (not literally, just in cricket statistics) to see who emerges the winner in the sport in which they have carved a niche

On this day in 1991, Australian cricketers and twin brothers Mark and Steve Waugh created history to become the first twins to make their Test debut, together. We pit the brothers against each other (not literally, just in cricket statistics) to see who emerges the winner in the sport in which they have carved a niche.

TESTS
The Waugh brothers during a Test in July 2001
The Waugh brothers during a Test in July 2001. Pic/ AFP 

Matches played:
Mark - 128
Steve - 168

Runs scored:
Mark - 8029
Steve - 10927

Batting average:
Mark - 41.81
Steve - 51.06

Highest score:
Mark - 153*
Steve - 200

Strike Rate:
Mark - 52.27
Steve - 48.64

Catches:
Mark - 181
Steve - 112

Wickets:
Mark - 59
Steve - 92

Best bowling innings:
Mark - 5/40
Steve - 5/28

Total - Steve (6), Mark (2)
WINNER - Steve Waugh

ODIs
The Waugh brothers during an ODI in June 1999
The Waugh brothers during an ODI in June 1999. Pic/ AFP

Matches played:
Mark - 244
Steve - 325

Runs scored:
Mark - 8500
Steve - 7569

Batting average:
Mark - 39.35
Steve - 32.90

Highest score:
Mark - 173
Steve - 120*


Strike rate:
Mark - 76.90
Steve - 75.91

Catches:
Mark - 108
Steve - 111

Wickets:
Mark - 85
Steve - 195

Best bowling:
Mark - 5/24
Steve - 4/33

Total - Mark (5), Steve (3)
WINNER - Mark Waugh

According to statistics, Steve Waugh takes over his younger brother Mark comfortably in Tests, but in ODIs it the other way round.

Needless to say, the Waugh twins have proved themselves in the sport and are unarguably one of the most successful brother in the cricket world.

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video

Tags

australiatest cricketcricket news
Go to top