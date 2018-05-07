Steven McQueen, Alexandra Silva call off engagement

Vampire Diaries star Steven McQueen says he has called off his engagement to model Alexandra Silva

"Vampire Diaries" star Steven McQueen says he has called off his engagement to model Alexandra Silva. The actor spoke about his relationship when he attended the Voices In Displacement Gala hosted by The Syrian American Medical Society here on Friday, reports usmagazine.com.

Asked how the wedding planning was going, the actor said: "You know what? Actually, we called it off. We did. But yeah, it's just the way it was. It happened." As far as dating goes, the actor is focusing on himself, saying he is "enjoying me time". "If I'm stressed, I like anything from hiking with my dogs to boxing. Whatever comes up." In the future, McQueen just wants one thing from the woman in his life. "You know, just love. That's all."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever