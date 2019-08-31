Steven Smith falls for 23 on return from concussion break

cricket

Smith took to the crease in the three-day tour game at Derby yesterday, coming in with Australia 179-2 in reply to Derbyshire's first innings 172

Steven Smith after being dismissed for 23 v Derbyshire yesterday

Derby:

Australia star Steven Smith was out for just 23 in his first innings since being felled by England fast bowler Jofra Archer and suffering concussion in the second Ashes Test.

Smith took to the crease in the three-day tour game at Derby yesterday, coming in with Australia 179-2 in reply to Derbyshire's first innings 172. He played his opening ball from Hamidullah Qadri defensively and later slogged the off-spinner for four. But his 38-ball knock came to an end when he sliced a drive off Matt Critchley, a leg-spinner whose previous 59 first-class wickets had come at an expensive average of 51.86. Qadri, running in from the cover boundary, held a well-judged catch. Australia were then 237-3 in the 70th over. Smith, who was in the middle for 47 minutes, faced 38 balls and struck two fours.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever