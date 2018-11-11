Steven Smith to play PSL matches in UAE
The two appeared for their respective Sydney club teams in a game at Coogee Oval
Disgraced Australian captain Steven Smith has given his conditional availability for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League, insisting he would only play matches in the UAE and not travel to Pakistan for the playoffs and final.
Smith is serving a ban for his role in the ball tampering during a Test match against South Africa earlier this year. Meanwhile, Smith shared a home field with opener David Warner, who was also banned for ball tampering, for the first time since their ban. The two appeared for their respective Sydney club teams in a game at Coogee Oval.
