Steven Smith: We must quickly adapt to conditions in UAE

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith has expressed his disappointment regarding this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) being played outside India. Smith said that players will have to adapt to the conditions of the UAE but that's not going to be a problem as, according to him, everyone will be eager to just get on to the field and play good quality cricket following the Coronavirus stoppage.

'Must adapt to conditions'

"I think part of being a professional cricketer is to adapt to any condition you are faced with and that is going to be a clear message from the coaching staff," Smith told reporters via videoconference after a special premiere of Rajasthan Royals's documentary Inside Story, which showcases the team's 2019 IPL campaign. "Conditions in Dubai can be similar to what you get in India or it can be different, it's about adapting on the run to what the condition suits.

A couple of players obviously have the experience of playing there before. "I think guys will be just jumping out of their skins to play some quality cricket. Obviously, it's disappointing that it's not in India. We would have absolutely loved to play there," he added.

Smith also spoke about the prospects of players coming into the tournament a bit rusty considering some of them haven't played international cricket for a while now amidst COVID-19.

All in the same boat

The talismanic Australia batsman said everyone would be in the same boat in this context and thus there won't be an added advantage for any team in particular. "It has been challenging. A lot of players haven't played any cricket. From that point of view, it will be an even contest," Smith said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever