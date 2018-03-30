Steven Spielberg: I never make movies for the sake of technology

Steven Spielberg's project 'Ready Player One' is getting lauded for the use of technology to narrate a futuristic story



Steven Spielberg

Three-time Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg says he doesnt make movies for the sake of technology but uses it to tell a "better story". "I never make movies for the sake of technology; I only use it to tell a better story," Spielberg said in a statement. "The technology is there to help this kind of film come into existence, but then it should disappear, so all you're focused on is the story and the characters," he added.

Spielberg's project "Ready Player One" is also getting lauded for the use of technology to narrate a futuristic story. The Warner Bros. Pictures project is based on Ernest Cline's similarly titled bestseller. The film released in India on Friday. The cinematic adaptation of "Ready Player One" promises to take audience through the journey of near-future where the population spends most of its time in an interconnected virtual space called as OASIS.

Set in 2045, "Ready Player One" centres on a quest for digital Easter Egg left behind by James Halliday, the creator of virtual reality world - OASIS. When he dies, he releases a video challenging its users to find his egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Grady Cofer, one of the VFX supervisors on the film, says production designer Adam Stockhausen came up with "some really fascinating looks" for the characters.

"The development of the avatars was quite an effort...We always had to keep in mind that these avatars are virtual, but they are being driven by real-world actors," Cofer added. The film features Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn and T.J. Miller, along with Simon Pegg and Oscar winner Mark Rylance.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever