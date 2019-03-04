Steven Spielberg wants rule to keep Netflix out of Oscars

hollywood



Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg is taking his fight with streaming giant Netflix a notch above. According to Indiewire, the 72-year-old director will be speaking with the Board of Governors at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to insist for a rule change that will make films made by the streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon ineligible for Oscars. Spielberg represents the Directors branch of the Academy on their Board of Governors.

"Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation," a spokesperson for Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment said. "He'll be happy if others also join his campaign when that comes up at the Academy Board of Governors meeting," the spokesperson added.

The veteran director's move comes days after Netflix feature Roma bagged three awards - Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Foreign Language Film - at the 91st Academy Awards.

The director is not alone in the fight against the streaming services with other Academy members also arguing that Netflix too spent in its marketing campaign for Roma, which was around $50 million, ahead of the Oscars and that the streaming giant failed to adhere to proper theatrical release rules already in place.

