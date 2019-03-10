Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners working on sci-fi movie

hollywood

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners has reportedly acquired the worldwide film rights for the science-fiction novel The Mother Code

The story of The Mother Code, written by Silicon Valley biochemist Carole Stivers, will be published next year. Amy Louise Johnson, who has credits on the series Nightflyers, has been hired to write the script for Amblin, reports variety.com. Amblin Partners is a production company formed by DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, Reliance Entertainment and Entertainment One (eOne).

The Mother Code is set in a world in which a biological weapon has nearly destroyed the planet, leading scientists and government officials working to save the human race by placing unborn children in the care of artificially intelligent mother robots. When the government decides the machines must be destroyed, one boy who was raised and nurtured by a robot must fight to save the only parent he has ever known.

Spielberg has either produced or served as an executive producer on science-fiction projects, including E.T. The Extraterrestrial, the Back to the Future trilogy, the Jurassic Park and Men in Black franchises, AI Artificial Intelligence and Minority Report.

