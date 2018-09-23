Steven Spielberg's personal automatons on loan

hollywood

Steven Spielberg

Continuing the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, The House With A Clock In Its Walls, tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro), who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart.

To create the creepy, spontaneous, scary yet delightful sequences of this gothic children's thriller, the makers wanted to add elements of moving mechanical musicians along with musical instruments. They thus added automatons from Steven Spielberg's personal collection.



A still of the film The House With A Clock In Its Walls

While shooting an important sequence inspired by the history of old school magicians Spielberg generously lend his automatons from his antique collection. Jack Black, who plays a magician in the film said, "We had some amazing artistry that went into the automatons. Some of them are actual antiques. Spielberg loaned them from his private collection and they are creepy. He had them in storage but offered it to us for the film and to add authenticity to the plot."

The House With A Clock In Its Walls is helmed by Jack Black and two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett. The film is based on the children's classic written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey. The film is directed by Eli Roth.

